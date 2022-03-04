Sanjjanaa Galrani Files Complaint Against Adam Bidappa For Sending Abusive Texts; Arrested

Controversial actress Sanjjanaa Galrani filed a police complaint against fashion designer Prasad Bidappa's son Adam Bidappa on allegations of sending obscene messages to her. In her statement to the media, Sanjjanaa Galrani alleged that she was getting obscene messages from Adam Bidappa since Friday night. Subsequently, she filed a police complaint at Indiranagar Police Station.

Much before filing a complaint, she spoke to the family members of Bidappa.

Sanjjanaa Galrani's statement

Hi, many people are calling me for bytes, I don’t want cheap publicity or don’t want to be making news for the wrong reasons, therefore I’m refraining from giving any statement,

I and my family are in extreme shock, have been attacked on WhatsApp by a certain Vvip's son who is a brat. He was completely drunk and out of his senses on Friday night at 11 pm on February 25th when he sent me those messages.

We have taken necessary legal action against the same. The messages are abusive, brutal, disgusting, cheap, hurting, very very insulting, and have caused a lot of mental disturbance to me in the last week. Like all of you know I am seven months pregnant and I am refraining from indulging in anything that causes negative energy in my life.

But time and again I am getting dragged by people into such situations without a choice. I am not going to intrude in anybody’s life but if anybody causes this kind of a distraction in my life will not be spared and will have to face legal consequences

Anyone who comments without any proof any evidence and makes allegations to defame me and my family, will definitely not be spared legally.

The last one or two years have been extremely challenging for me in terms of handling my life but spirituality and my positive nature and approach towards life are still keeping me going, with the support of my family.

I have a lot of respect for the father of this VIP brat I am attacked by, therefore only minimal action is taken so far. However, when I spoke to his mother she was very clear that this is his regular habit of harassing people. Without any connection, he makes random attacks after he’s drunk. And I truly feel bad for his parents to be going through this. But I’m helpless I need to safeguard myself.

Required legal action has been taken by my legal team to safeguard me &and my family from the threats I have got from this VIP brat

All I would like to lastly say today’s adults and youngsters that commenting derogatorily on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, or any or every social media platform, and humiliating any person is not something that can be perceived in the light of enjoyment and fun. You can end up in serious trouble and under Section 66, can be imprisoned for three years. Also challenging a modesty of a woman attracts Section 354. It’s not casual to harass any person with dirty calls/messages and comments and easily get away anymore.

Parents kindly civilize your kids to be mindful of what they do as our cyber crime cell is very active and can find your physical address through the IP address in minutes and can arrest the defaulter and destroy the accused legally.

I will not be available to take any calls on this. I don’t want any indulgence in cheap publicity.

I am very thankful to the Karnataka police to be taking the required measures. There is a proper interrogation that is going on to find out who were all the others present in this party who have further involvement to be initiating this nasty derogatory act.

Thank you.

Adam Bidappa arrested

Police quickly acted in this and arrested Adam Bidappa from Kodagu. In a statement to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police for East Bheemashankar S. Guled said, "One lady had complained against Adam Bidappa that she is being harassed by Adam through obscene msgs. Hence a case was registered yesterday at Indira Nagar police station and Adam has been secured by police to enquire/investigate into the complaints made."

