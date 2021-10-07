Sanjjanaa Galrani Issues Statement After News Of Quarrel With Cab Driver Reaches Police

Sanjjanaa Galrani issued a clarification after she being involved in a controversy over a quarrel with a cab driver in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The argument overturning on the air conditioner escalated during one of the actor's recent trips after she and the cab driver had both approached the police. While she allegedly told the cops that she was 'kidnapped', the driver lodged a police complaint, accusing her of abusing him.

In her latest statement, Sanjjanaa denied that she abused the driver. She stated that despite the argument, she asked the police to not take any action against him. The actor also expressed her displeasure over the 'fake stories' on her, calling it 'very sad.'

Sanjjanaa Galrani takes to Twitter on quarrel with cab driver

Sanjjanaa had tweeted on Tuesday an image from the cab she boarded and tagging Ola's Twitter handle accused him of 'harassing' her and three persons who were travelling with her. She alleged that he was 'suffocating' them by refusing to turn on the A/C.

She said that after many requests, he put it to level 1. However, when asked to increase it further, he 'threatened' to offload them in the middle of the road, she alleged.

Sanjjanaa also claimed that the car had a broken windshield. She sent a complaint to the cab service company, about 'inhuman drivers' and about charging them full money despite offering 'damaged cars' and being told about being offloaded despite having a 'big suitcase.'

Car number Ka 50 - 8960 @olamoney_in @Olacabs @Ola_Bangalore , we are Harrassed early morning by this driver named Susay mani s , Not increasing the A/c from speed level one ,

We are 4 people in car he is suffocating us . Full story in pic below pic.twitter.com/ivxwgeB7LL — Sanjjanaa Galrani (@sanjjanagalrani) October 5, 2021

As per reports, Sanjjanaa called the police during the altercation and said she was being 'kidnapped.' The police reached the spot and noted that she reached her destination safely and she then asked the cops to close the complaint.

Later, the cab driver too lodged a complaint against the Bujjigadu star at the RR Police Station, along with a video of the incident. The man also reportedly stated that she had changed the destination during the trip from Indiranagar to Kengeri. The police said that they were investigating the case.

In the latest statement on her Instagram stories, Sanjjanaa stated that the driver was 'rude and arrogant' and 'yelled' at them. She stated that there was no mention of 'COVID rules' as the reason why the driver refused to turn on the AC. She stressed that a 'lady has to be strong' after she was allegedly told about being offloaded.

"I have not abused with a single word', she wrote and that she only asked him if he'd do the same with his mother and sister. She stated the address change was because it was not being detected on the maps, and it was merely '50 metres away.'

The actor shared that instead of co-operating he said that he will charge them double the fare. She added that it was only when he called the cops that the driver agreed to co-operate and dropped them off at the destination. 'I respect the pain of labour class people', she said on asking to close the complaint against the driver.

Hitting out at the 'stories' on the incident, she said that she just demanded good service after paying money and that she refused to be the woman 'insulted and off boarded the cabs in spite of paying full fees.'