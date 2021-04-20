Sanjjanaa Galrani Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says Will Fight It With A "humble Smile"

Sanjjanaa Galrani's Instagram followers very recently learned that the actor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pathogen. As one will soon see, Sanjjanaa Galrani's latest post sees the actor expressing her disbelief that she didn't test positive for the same during the first wave of the pandemic. Some of the final sections of the post also saw the actor saying that she hopes that it doesn't affect her severely, as she has been using an Asthama Pump for quite some time now. "I will take this also positively and I will fight it with humble humble smile" wrote the actor.

Sanjjanaa Galrani COVID-19 Positive diagnosis revealed by the actor:

An update on Sandalwood cases in Karnataka:

As of this writing, the total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 1,42,103, up by 8,541 cases from yesterday, Republic reports. Additionally, a total of 1,021,250 have recovered from the lethal pathogen. The death toll in the state of Karnataka currently stands at 13,497. Additionally, also, as reported earlier, the total number of confirmed cases that the state has recorded thus far stands at 11,76,850. Previously, the likes of actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife, Prerna had also tested positive for the pathogen. Very recently, the likes of veteran actor Shani Mahadevappa and Dr D S Manjunath succumbed to the virus. The latter breathed his last two days ago. More information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

As far as Sanjjanaa Galrani's professional commitments are concerned, the actor was seen as Chandri in the third instalment of the Dandupalya film franchise back in 2018. The film told the story of the infamous mob gang that hails from Dandupalya, much like its predecessors. The film, which has been helmed by Srinivasa Raju, had Ram Talluri as its producer. The film has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee. More details regarding Sanjjanaa Galrani's recovery and future projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.