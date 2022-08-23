Sapna Chaudhary Accused Of Cheating; Arrest Warrant Issued For Not Returning Ticket Money

Popular dancer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary landed into legal trouble after an arrest warrant was issued against her. According to ANI, sources claim that Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. And now, the organisers of the show have dragged the matter to court and she needs to be present before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.

Arrest warrant issued against Sapna Chaudhary

The incident in question post which an arrest warrant was issued against the actor-dancer took place on October 13, 2018. The court had fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing. According to various media reports, the 31-year-old dancer had obtained bail in the case, but she did not turn up at the time of hearing in the court on Monday. The FIR in this connection was lodged by Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan on October 14, 2018, at Ashiana police station in Lucknow.

Other than this, no exemption plea was raised by her lawyer in the pertaining matter and as a result, the court issued an arrest warrant against her. This is not the first time that Chaudhary has landed in legal trouble.

In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against her on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was also registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misappropriation of funds.

As per the FIR filed then, the complaint stated that the Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clearly mentioned that she would neither be working with any other company, joining any other company nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR filed then stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.

As per PTI, in August 2021, she returned a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Chawla and by September, she gave him back Rs 3 lakh. She then took Rs 1.5 lakh from him by November and this way, she took an amount of Rs 38.5 lakh in total from Chawla, FIR revealed. She collected money from the complainant on several occasions citing various emergencies, police said.

IMAGE: Instagram/itssapnachoudhary