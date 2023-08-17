Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A Trailer: Rakshit Shetty's Film Promises Tragic Love Story

The makers of Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth's upcoming film, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A, have unveiled the trailer today (August 17). Helmed by Hemanth M Rao, Sapta Saagaradaache Ello will release in two parts - Side A and second as Side B. The first part is slated to release in September, while the second will release a month later.

3 things you need to know

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A will release on September 1.

The film also stars Achyuth Kumar and Avinash in pivotal roles.

The music is composed by Charan Raj.

A peek inside the intense love story

On Thursday, the makers released the trailer days ahead of the release. The trailer opens with Manu (Rakshit Shetty) lying on the lap of Priya (Rukmini) when she puts a sea shell on his ears. The moment she puts it on his ears, he opens his eyes and finds himself in a different world holding the same sea shell in his hand.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Manu and Priya's intense love story and what happens when Manu lands in jail, putting their relationship in jeopardy. The over 3-minute video shows how Manu desperately tries to break free from jail, on the other hand, Priya is also worried, anxious, and going through a roller coaster ride of emotions. The trailer promises a tragic yet intense love story and the lengths the love birds will go to be together.

More about Sapta Saagaradaache Ello- Side A

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini starrer is bankrolled by Paramvah Studious. The film also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, and Sharath Lohithaswa, among others. The film will hit the theatres on September 1. The second part of the film titled Sapta Saagaradaache Ello-Side B, will release on October 20 and will star Chaithra J Achar opposite Rakshit.