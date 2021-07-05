Sara's Movie Review: Netizens Call Anna Ben Starrer Film With 'BOLD Message'

Malayalam movie Sara's has been captivating the audiences with its empowering storyline and remarkable performances of the star cast. The movie features Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles. The movie was scheduled to release in theatres but was released on the OTT platform due to the pandemic. The movie started streaming on Amazon Prime from July 5th onwards.

Sara's movie review

Sara's movie focuses on the main character Sara played by Anna Ben as she deals with the age-old society norm that a women's role is to have kids and take care of them. The movie is a light-hearted take on how society and family pressurise couples soon after marriage to have kids. Sara is a cheerful hard-working career-oriented woman whose dream is to become a filmmaker. In the process, she meets Jeevan played Sunny Wayne and the two bond on various aspects but especially on the idea of not having a kid. BUYt the same idea that attracts the two towards each other creates problems in their marital life later on.

Netizen's review of the Anna Ben starrer Sara's

Netizens headed to the microblogging site Twitter to share their reviews of Anna Ben starrer movie Sara's. One user wrote that they liked the way the movie shaped up them of the movie. They added that though there was connectivity flaws the end of the movie was great. The user wrote "#Saras - BOLD Thought the film is gonna preach about Parenthood but liked the way it shaped up & the theme of "Her body, her Choice".This movie might stir up some heavy conversations but that's where the film's success lies.Had some connectivity flaws but still ends as good."

#Saras - BOLD👍

Thought the film is gonna preach about Parenthood but liked the way it shaped up & the theme of "Her body, her Choice"..This movie might stir up some heavy conversations but that's where the film's success lies..Had some connectivity flaws but still ends as good👍 https://t.co/eZat8Nz0Ln pic.twitter.com/KjPKUTcwyI — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷) (@iskarthi_) July 4, 2021

Another user praised the leads of the movie Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne's performance in the movie and wrote that Sara's was a decent feel-good movie with a bold message but suggested that the screenplay could be better. The user wrote "A Decent Feel Good Movie With BOLD Message. Anna Ben & Sunny Wayne Performance There Are Some Lags In Second Half. Screenplay Could Have Been Better. Once Watchable."

#SaraS - A Decent Feel Good Movie With BOLD Message. Anna Ben & Sunny Wayne Performance 👌 There Are Some Lags In Second Half. Screenplay Could Have Been Better. Once Watchable



Runtime - 118 Mins

Ohm Shanthi Oshaana > Sara's

Helen, Kappela > Sara's pic.twitter.com/DGzeoRcGxD — Trendswood | Wear A Mask😷 (@Trendswoodcom) July 5, 2021

Here are some more Sara's movie reviews.

#SaraS : A Gud watchable Film ❤️ predictable Story line but with the making & Gud perfo of Anna Ben it's an overall Gud watch! Sunny Wayne is Gud & Mallika Chechi Fine perfo👌Do Watch with ur Family! Loved the ending of Film 😍❤️ #NimishRavi DOP 🔥



A Jude anthany Joseph Film ❤️ — Raz (@MohdRash111) July 5, 2021

#SaraS on Amazon Prime. A partly sweet, partly sluggish film that takes on a concept that is less treaded and tackles it with a lighthearted approach. The second half has flaws, but the film on the whole is an acceptable offering. Anna Ben rocks, @SunnyWayn does a good job! pic.twitter.com/mT7waW2Zk8 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 5, 2021

#SaraS : A Decent Watch !



A watchable feel good movie with few social messages.

Anna Ben & Sunny Wayne chemistry is the main nice thing in the film.

Though , Something could have been done better with this plot

Good Music's and Perfomances.



RATING : 3/5 pic.twitter.com/U9h7yn4sDy — Moviemaniac (@Moviemaniac555) July 5, 2021

IMAGE: ANNA BEN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.