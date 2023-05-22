Last Updated:

Sarath Babu Death: Muthu To Annamalai, Best Roles Of The Veteran Actor

Sarath Babu died aged 71 in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Here's a look at some of the actor's best performances from his 5 decade long career.

Sarath Babu starred in 1981 Telugu film Seethakoka Chilaka. Directed by Bharathiraja, Sarath played the role of a thug whose daughter falls in love with the son of a classical music teacher. 

One of his memorable performance was in the movie O Bharya Katha. He also won a Best Supporting Actor Nandi Award for his role in the film. 

Sarath Babu also won the same award for his film Neerajanam. It starred Vishwas and Saranya in leading roles. 

One of the prominent movie in his filmography was Annaamalai. The actor potrayed the role of a wealthy hotelier, whose father is not happy with his frendship with Rajinikanth's character Annaamalai. 

Sarath Babu worked with Rajinikanth again in Muthu. In this, he played a rich zamindar Raja Malayasimman. 

Sarath Babu won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Character Artiste (Male) for Malayan. It starred Karan, Shammu, and Udhayathara in major roles. 

