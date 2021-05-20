Sarath Kumar Reveals 'dear Friend' Vijayakanth Is Hospitalised For Routine Check-up

Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday, May 19, due to ill health. Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who has worked with Vijayakanth in 6 films, recently gave a health update about the same. He addressed the issue and revealed that it was just a routine checkup and he will be discharged soon.

Sarath Kumar shares the latest update on Vijayakanth's health

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 19, Sarath Kumar gave an update on his 'dear friend' Vijayakanth's health. He wrote in the tweet in Tamil which said, "Following the news that my dear friend Mr Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital today due to ill health, I contacted DMDK Deputy Secretary Mr LK Sudeesh and enquired about his well-being". Referring to Vijayakanth's popular nickname 'Captain' given by his fans, he wrote, "The captain was admitted to the hospital for their routine check-up and it is gratifying that Sudesh said he was fine".

அன்பு நண்பர் திரு.விஜயகாந்த் அவர்கள் உடல்நலக்குறைவால் இன்று மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டதாக செய்தி வெளியான நிலையில், தேமுதிக துணை செயலாளர் திரு.L.K.சுதீஷ் அவர்களை தொடர்பு கொண்டு நலம் விசாரித்தேன் (1) — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 19, 2021

Vijayakanth's latest news

Vijayakanth is the founder of the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). An official statement was given by DMDK yesterday that also said that he was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup, he was stable, and he will be discharged in a day or two. However, the report further stated that Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital at 3 AM after reporting breathing issues.

The official press statement from #DMDK says #Vijayakanth is hospitalized for his routine health checkup and his condition is stable. He is expected to be discharged in one or two days. https://t.co/RPI4d0s9X3 pic.twitter.com/xC9mUCLm2N — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 19, 2021

Veteran actor and DMDK Founder #Vijayakanth admitted to a private hospital at 3 AM today after reporting breathing issues. Get well soon #CaptainVijayakanth — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 19, 2021

Vijayakanth had been tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in September 2020. The 66-year-old actor-turned-politician experienced some Covid-19 complications and was constantly monitored at the hospital. Both the DMDK Chief and his wife Premalatha Vijayakant were undergoing intense treatment at MIOT hospital in Chennai. They were discharged from the hospital early in October and were asked to home quarantine till they tested negative.

About Vijayakanth's films

Vijayakanth made his acting debut in the 70s with the Tamil film, Inikkum Ilamai starring Betha Sudhakar and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Vijayakanth has acted with Sarath Kumar in the films Captain Prabhakaran, Pulan Visaranai, Sandhana Kaatru, Thai Mozhi, Manakanakku, and Pudhu Padagan. Vijayakanth was last seen in the film Sagaptham in a cameo role, and the film marked the acting debut of his son Shanmuga Pandian.

IMAGE: SARATH KUMAR'S TWITTER

