Sarathkumar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms Radikaa & Daughter Varalaxmi

On December 8, 2020, Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar took to her Twitter handle and revealed the news that her father Sarathkumar has tested positive for COVID-19. She also wrote that the veteran actor is currently in Hyderabad and is recovering and taken care of in good hands. His wife and veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar too tweeted that the actor and a politician was asymptomatic. She further said that she will keep her fans and followers updated about his health.

Sarathkumar tested positive for COVID-19

Appa @realsarathkumar has tested positive today for #covid.. He’s currently in Hyderabad recovering and in good hands.. we will keep you posted .. thank you..!! @realradikaa — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) December 8, 2020

Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He’s asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) December 8, 2020

Many of the actor’s fans wished him speeding recovery and dropped well wishes in the comments. A user wrote, “You have the ability to overcome ‘#obstacles’ that have stood in your way for years. Your ‘#Friends’ come to your aid, and your enemies flee. Get well soon. ‘#COVID19’”.

Another user posted his picture and wrote, “Get well soon Thalaiva”. A fan motivated the family and replied, “Don’t worry sis, Sarath sir is a very strong person, I like Sarath sir very much. I love u Sarath sir. Get well soon sir” with a red heart. Another fan responded, “I hope each new day brings him closer to a full and speedy recovery!”.

Love&Prayers to sharath appa for his speedy recovery...

More strength to u Our Charming dynamic hero... @realsarathkumar

We r waiting for u.. Come back soon with a bang..

We love u Appa..😘😘😘

Stay strong as always Amma @realradikaa ❤❤❤ We people & Our prayers r with u always — Vallipriya K.S(Radical Radikaa Warrior) (@VallipriyaEEE) December 8, 2020

I hope each new day brings him closer to a full and speedy recovery! — Anish (@AniScorpion82) December 8, 2020

Sarathkumar was last seen in Dhana Sekaran’s Vaanam Kottattum. The movie was produced by Mani Ratnam in association with Subaskaran’s Lyca Production. The actor and his wife Radikaa were seen playing the lead roles in the movie. Alongside Sarathkumar and his wife, the movie also featured Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Amithash Pradhan and Shanthanu in the pivotal roles.

Sarathkumar is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan which is also directed by Mani Ratnam. He will be seen playing the role of Sundara Chola. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Balaji Sakthivel. Pooniyin Selvan is produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. The music of the movie is composed by AR Rehman.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has spread across the globe. Popular celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, SS Rajamouli, Vishal, Nikki Galrani and many others tested positive for the virus. The actors battled the virus and are in good health now.

