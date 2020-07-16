Sargun Mehta Shares Throwback Video Of Her Mom & 'nautanki' Family Dancing To 'Lahoriye'

Sargun Mehta, the popular actor, TV host, and model is a well-known face in the Punjabi Film industry as well. Sargun Mehta recently took her Instagram and shared a throwback video of her mother. Sargun is a popular actor known for her bold and sartorial choices, acting and great dancing skills. The actor is known for her movie Qismat and has millions of fans who follow her on social media. The video which Sargun Mehta recently shared on social media has become a topic of discussion among her fans as well.

Sargun Mehta shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle which includes her mother and other family members dancing. The actor has shared her mother’s video which shows her mother’s dancing skills. The video also features her Maasi. The video is also special for Sargun Mehta because her mother’s side family is dancing on Sargun's last film song, Lahoriye. She very funnily captioned the video which read-

"I have definitely taken on my mom’s side of the family. Sab nautanki hain my mom and massi's performance on pulkits sangeet is my all-time favourite video @ aradhanasp14 @ archanaw58 @ginnybedi @vandanachhillarSong -gutt ch Lahore from my movie Lahoriye "

Here is the throwback video that Sargun Mehta recently posted-

Sargun Mehta’s caption, which said that she is has definitely taken her mom's side of the family because they were dancing on her all-time favourite video song. She also then said that "Sab Nautanki Hain", which shows how close she is to her mom and her family. In the video, Sargun Mehta also joins the stage in the end with her mother and her mom’s sisters. While the actor shared the video she also mentioned that her mother dancing to the song Lahoriye is just lovely. Sargun Mehta also looked very happy in the video, which is probably clicked at a family wedding.

On the work front, Sargun Mehta will be next seen in, 'Kismat 2' with Ammi Virk. Sargun Mehta was last seen in the film 'Jhalle', and fans loved her performance as it was one of her best styles. Another upcoming project of Sargun Mehta is 'Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya', in which she will be seen with Nimrat Khaira. The film will be helmed by Amarjeet Singh Sarahan and is set to hit the screens in the year 2021.

