‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Box Office Collection, Day 2: Mahesh Babu-starrer Mints Big Numbers

After the success of Pan India films such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2, fans' expectations from South industry content and action have surely been raised. The action and drama mixed with the right amount of emotions are the essences of South cinema, which was again seen in the latest Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The latest Telugu film came out to be a massive hit which has been witnessing some great numbers at the box office.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is surely doing wonders at the box office as the film successfully impressed viewers. The film was released on May 12, after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie came out to be one of the best openings for Mahesh Babu. Here is how the film did at the box office on its second day at the theatres.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 2

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is surely doing wonders at the box office. The movie is on its way to breaking records as it minted a whopping amount of around Rs 90 crores worldwide. The film earned Rs 66.3 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it minted Rs 3.35 crores in Karnataka and the rest of the country. The film collected Rs 7.75 crores across the world.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film became the third Indian biggest opener at the worldwide box office. After RRR, which earned Rs 257.15 crores, and KGF: Chapter 2, which minted Rs 165.37 crore, the film earned a total of Rs 75.21 crores on its opening day.

Top 3 openers of 2022 at WW BO.#RRR - ₹ 257.15 cr#KGF2 - ₹ 165.37 cr#SarkaruVaariPaata - ₹ 75.21 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

The film locked Rs 52.18 crores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka, the film earned Rs 4.32 crores. After its overseas collection, the film minted a total of Rs 75.21 crores.

#SarkaruVaariPaata opening day WW Box Office



AP/TS - ₹ 52.18 cr

KA - ₹ 4.32 cr

ROI - ₹ 2.20 cr

OS - ₹ 16.51 cr [Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 75.21 cr



EXTRAORDINARY — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also features Keerthy Suresh, Nadiya Moidu and Samuthirakani. The movie is being hailed for Mahesh Babu's comic timing and Keerthy Suresh's performance. The much-awaited film also has a number of tracks, which are currently topping the playlists of music buffs.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh