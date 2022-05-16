'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Box Office Collection, Day 4: Film Witnesses Growth During Weekend

There is a buzz around South content and action not only in India but across the world. South cinema saw some immensely successful films such as Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in the past few months. Now, Telugu star Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata as it has shown some great numbers ever since its release.

The action drama received some mixed reactions from viewers but is still minting some good numbers at the worldwide box office. The film's plot is a blend of the right amount of emotions, drama, and action and has all the essence of South cinema. It is surely doing wonders at the box office as it recently entered the $2 million club in the US.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a huge success in the US. On its Day 4 in the theatres, the film entered the $2 million club in the region. The movie marked Mahesh Babu's fourth film to cross $2 million. The actor also has one film in the $3 million club.

#SarkaruVaariPaata is now a 2 million dollar film in USA🇺🇸.



Superstar #MaheshBabu's RECORD tally in that region.



$1M - 11

$1.5M - 8

$2M - 4

$3M - 1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 16, 2022

Mahesh Babu-starrer became the third biggest Indian opener at the worldwide box office. RRR tops the list with Rs 257.15 crores followed by KGF: Chapter 2, which collected Rs 165.37 crores. Sarkaru Vaari Paata minted a total of Rs 75.21 crores on its Day 1 in the theatres. On its first Saturday, the movie earned Rs 27.5 crores and Rs 131.55 crores on its first Sunday.

#SarkaruVaariPaata WW Box Office



CRUISING towards ₹150 cr milestone.



Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 28.84 cr

Total - ₹ 131.55 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 15, 2022

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Apart from the South star, the action drama also features Keerthy Suresh as Kalavathy. The Malayalam star is receiving a lot of praise for her role in the film. Nadiya Moidu and Samuthirakani are seen playing supporting roles in the film. The movie is being hailed for Mahesh Babu's comic timing, Keerthy Suresh's performance, and its drama-filled plot. The much-awaited film also has a number of tracks, which are currently topping the playlists of music buffs. The film hit the theatres on May 12. Soon after its release, the film's cast was also seen partying for its success.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahsh