'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': 'Kalaavathi' Song From Mahesh Babu's Next Sets All Time Record

Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to star in the Parasuram directorial romantic actioner titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film, which will also feature Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, was slated for a Pongal release this year, however, it faced postponement in view of the surging cases of COVID-19. The makers recently announced the film's new release date, fueling the fans' anticipation further. The film is now set to release on May 12.

Recently, fans were treated with the soulful yet peppy track from the film titled Kalaavathi featuring both the leads teasingly romancing each other in the music. Although it has only been a little over 24 hours since its release, the track has managed to set a new record in the South film industry.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi sets new record

Taking to his official Twitter handle, celebrated musician S Thaman, who also composed the song, shared the exciting news of the track setting a new record in a day of its release. The song has become South India's most viewed song in 24 hours, additionally, it has also set a new record of TFI's most liked song in 24 hours. He shared the post with the caption, ''ALL TIME RECORD 🔔💕💗💕💗💕 #SensationalKalaavathi #Kalaavathi 💃#KalaavathiMusicVideo #SVPFirstSingle #SarkaruVaariPaataMusic #SarkaaruVaariPaata''

Fans were quick to pour in congratulatory wishes to S Thaman as well as the team of the forthcoming film. One netizen wrote, ''The Way of Expressing Gratitude towards You @MusicThaman Anna 😍❤️, Super Fans are Immensely Loving #Kalaavathi 🎶'' Many fans also pointed out that although the song was compelled to release ahead of its official date due to leak, it managed to break records.

Lead actors Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh also shared their love for the track via social media as the former actor wrote, ''#Kalaavathi is here!! Definitely one of my favourites! 👌''. On the other hand, Suresh wished her fans on the occasion of Valentine's Day through her character as she wrote, 'Kalaavathi wishes you all a very Happy Valentine’s Day.

Hope you all loved Kalaavathi in Kalaavathi. Love Kalaavathi ❤️😆''

Image: Twitter/@Dhfmvk18__