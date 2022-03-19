Mahesh Babu is all set to groove with his little one, Sitara Ghattamaneni, in the upcoming song from his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The track, Penny, which marks Sitara's debut appearance in a music video, is filled with the father-daughter duo's impressive dance moves, as evident from its promo clip.

Sitara seems to be giving a tough competition to her superstar father, who is set to star alongside Keerthy Suresh in the upcoming action-comedy. The film's first track Kalaavathi, starring the lading duo, has already garnered immense love from fans, becoming a chart breaking hit.

Mahesh Babu and Sitara flaunt dance moves in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's new song promo

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, March 19, the actor hailed his daughter as he dropped the song's promo clip. He wrote, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!". Sitara herself dropped the promo of Penny on her Instagram handle and excitement for her latest collaboration. She wrote, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! Presenting the promo of #Penny!". Take a look.

The promo of the song, which will be released tomorrow, received immense love from fans, who hailed the little one for her 'super' avatar. Her mother and Mahesh Babu's wife also wrote, "my little one .. my Little Rock star", while Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also mentioned, "Omg my baby.. many many congratulations and may I just say you are absolutely amazing sending you loads of love and blessings forever."

Sitara had earlier flaunted her dance moves on Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first track Kalaavathi, which left many impressed. Sharing her dance video last month, Sitara wrote, "My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna." Heaping praises on his daughter, Mahesh Babu had then written, "my star!!! you beat me to it."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@SITARAGHATTAMANENI