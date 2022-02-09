'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh Dazzle In Poster Of 'Kalaavathi' Song

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on May 12, 2022. The makers of the film headed to their Instagram account and shared an all-new poster of the upcoming movie as they announced the release of a song titled Kalaavathi from the film. The song will release on Valentine's Day, February 14 and fans are eager to see the duo in action ahead of the film's release.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata new poster

The leading duo can be seen dazzling in the new poster unveiled by the makers of the film. He can be seen leaning on Keerthy's shoulder with his eyes closed as she smiles from ear to ear. Keerthy Suresh looked stunning in the poster as she dons a cream saree with an elegant blouse that showcases some lovely mirror work. She wears minimal make-up and wears jhumkas in the poster. Fans predict that the song will be a romantic track as it will release on Valentine's Day, February 14. The caption of the poster read, "The Classical Melody #Kalaavathi will strum your heart strings ♥️ #SVPFirstSingle will top your playlists from FEB 14 🎶"

On the occasion of his 46th birthday, Mahesh Babu gave fans a glimpse into the film as he shared his look for it online. Helmed by Parasuram Petla, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata release has been a much-awaited one. The film is touted to be high on action and saw the actor in a stylish red car. The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and faced several postponements in its release. However, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata release is now set for May 12, 2022.

Apart from this highly anticipated film, Mahesh Babu will soon join hands with Pooja Hegde for their upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB28. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad and its shooting is set to kick-start in April. The movie will be directed by Trivikram and the muhurat ceremony saw Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, Trivikram, Pooja Hegde, music composer of the film, Thaman, Naga Vamsi, etc. in attendance.

Image: Instagram/@mythriofficial