'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar And Team Celebrate Film's Success

Popular actor Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he starred alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film was not only hailed by the audience and critics alike but is also doing exceedingly well at the box office. Mahesh Babu celebrated the film's success with his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar, the film's director Parasuram and many others.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sarkaru Vaari Paata success

Namrata took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of what her night looked as she stepped out with Mahesh Babu to celebrate the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She was seen looking stunning in a casual coordinated set as she posed alongside Mahesh Babu, who smiled for the camera as he donned a blue shirt and jeans. The couple stood alongside the film's director and a few of the producers. In the caption of the post, Namrata Shirodkar mentioned that she was 'overwhelmed' by the response the film garnered and hoped for many more such experiences. Her caption read, "About last night!! A blockbuster bash with our director and my favourite producers! Very happy and overwhelmed by the response to #SarkaruVaariPaata! Here's to many more." Several fans and followers congratulated Mahesh Babu in the comments section for the success of the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release was postponed on multiple occasions owing to the pandemic and fans were over the moon as it finally hit the big screens. The film received a grand opening as it minted Rs 45.50 Cr net in India on its very first day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film did well in the United States as well as it earned Rs 7.13 Cr gross. The film ranked among the top three in terms of worldwide box office collections on day one in 2022. Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan reported that Sarkaru Vaari Paata came in third after S S Rajamouli's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF 2. The film earned ₹ 75.21 cr at the worldwide box office on its first day on the big screen and will continue to grow during the weekend.

Top 3 openers of 2022 at WW BO.#RRR - ₹ 257.15 cr#KGF2 - ₹ 165.37 cr#SarkaruVaariPaata - ₹ 75.21 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 13, 2022

Image: Instagram/@namratashirodkar