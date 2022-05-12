Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu-starrer Witnesses Flying Start, Does Good Business In US

After the success of the latest pan India films KGF 2, and RRR, the bar of content and action has been raised. The latest releases have even raised the expectations of the moviegoers who now have high hopes from the makers of the upcoming big releases. South star Mahesh Babu is one such star who is also witnessing massive reviews for his latest release Sarkaru Vaari Paata that released today in theatres.

Barely hours after the release, the official box office numbers are out, and going by the same, it seems that the film is going to join the league of successful films. According to trade experts, Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned a whopping Rs 6 crore (approx) from the US premiere shows.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata does good business in US

The film helmed by Parasuram Petla, is the actor's first film release in two years since the pandemic hit the nation. After witnessing several hiccups because of COVID-19, the film was finally released in theatres today and it is already off to a flying start.

Trade expert Kaushik LM took to Twitter and pointed out that the film collected a whopping $850k (Rs 6 crore approx) from the US premieres. He wrote, "#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #USA premieres gross in the $ 850K range as per latest reports. The final number could be even more. @urstrulyMahesh's BO Blast begins worldwide?? #SVPMania (sic)."

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Nadiya Moidu, Vennela Kishore, and Naga Babu in supporting roles. Other than this, moviegoers in India also welcomed the release on a grand note. From bursting crackers outside theatres to performing a puja idolising the South star, fans have been showing their love and excitement for the same. The fans also hailed Mahesh Babu's comic timing while praising Keerthy Suresh's performance in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been one of the much-awaited films in the Telugu film industry and it is jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.

IMAGE: Instagram/UrstrulyMahesh