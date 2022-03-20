'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Song 'Penny' Out: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Makes Debut; Watch

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@sitaraghattamaneni, Twitter/@MythriOfficial
Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which he will share the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The makers of the film shared a special song titled Penny from the upcoming movie on Sunday, which featured Mahesh Babu shaking a leg, and also saw his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni making her debut. The duo can be seen setting the dance floor ablaze and fans hailed the father-daughter duo for their performance.
Penny marked the debut of the fan-favourite actor Mahesh Babu's daughter and fans can't get enough of the duo in the much video of the song. The foot-tapping number includes glimpses of the actor making a powerful entry on a bike, dancing and winning the hearts of his fans. However, the majority of the video sees his daughter Sitara stealing the show in her black and white outfit, as she pulls off some technical moves. Sharing the video with his fans online, Mahesh Babu mentioned it was a 'very special one' for him as he mentioned he 'couldn't be prouder' of his 'rockstar' Sitara.
#Penny... a very special one for me!! Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar! #SitaraGhattamaneni 🤗🤗🤗https://t.co/mKevCLQ6Ls@KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MythriOfficial @saregamasouth— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 20, 2022
Actor and Bigg Boss fame Kaushal Manda took to the comments section of Mahesh Babu's post and hailed the 'handsome' actor as he also mentioned Sitara's performance was 'outstanding'. The short clip also saw the actor in a classy avatar as he donned a simple black shirt and wore sunglasses, and fans seemed to love his look. Netizens also hailed Sitara's 'swag' and her 'cute moves' as they showered love on her as she made her debut in the industry alongside her dad. Fans also called the foot-tapping song a 'block buster' and wished the actor and his team the best as they gear up for the release of the film.
You Looking very handsome sir.. Sitara performance outstanding.. #Penny @urstrulyMahesh #SarkaaruVaariPaata— kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) March 20, 2022
Wha stylish 👌😍❤️#PennySong pic.twitter.com/xusz422ZL0— avinash mb Vk ❤️ 🔔 (@avinashsai10) March 20, 2022
Instant Block buster 👌👌— kakinada Talkies (@Kkdtalkies) March 20, 2022
All the best all the best movie bumper hit avvali abba😘😘😘💃🏻💃🏻— Suji♥︎Mahi (@maahi_crazy) March 20, 2022
Babu in Ultra Stylish Looks 😎— Kurnool Mahesh FC ™ 🔔 (@KurnoolDHFMs) March 20, 2022
Sitara Papa Swag &Cute Moves 😍
Thaman Beats 🔥💥
It's Worth For Every Penny 👌@urstrulyMahesh #PennySong #SarkaaruVaariPaata
The Telugu film will star Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh and is scheduled to hit the big screens in May 2022. Ahead of Penny, the makers released the soulful song, Kalaavathi, which created a buzz online and several netizens began grooving to the viral song on social media. The leading actors' chemistry received heaps of praise after the track was released by the makers.
#Kalaavathi is here!! Definitely one of my favourites! 👌https://t.co/t7fWq2UyUa@KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @sidsriram @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 13, 2022
