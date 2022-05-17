Popular actor Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his hit film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which premiered on the big screen last week. The film also starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and apart from being praised by the audience, has also been soaring at the box office. Mahesh Babu recently attended a success meet for the film and took to the stage to groove to the movie's hit track Ma Ma Mahesha.

Mahesh Babu celebrates Sarkaru Vaari Paata success

Several pictures and videos from the recent Sarkaru Vaari Paata success meet surfaced online, in which Mahesh Babu took the stage to showcase his moves. The actor, who is being hailed for his role in the film danced to Ma Ma Mahesha as he enjoyed himself at the event. Several fans and followers cheered him during his dance moves to the foot-tapping beats of the song.

The actor also recently headed for a dinner party to celebrate the thunderous response for the film. He was accompanied by his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, the film's director Parasuram and others. Namrata shared pictures from the outing on social media and mentioned she and the team were 'overwhelmed by the response' the film has been receiving. She wrote, "About last night!! A blockbuster bash with our director and my favourite producers! Very happy and overwhelmed by the response to #SarkaruVaariPaata! Here's to many more"

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box office collections

The film has been screening theatrically for five days now, and box office numbers have been soaring consistently. The movie received a massive opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it minted ₹ 52.18 crore on its first day on the big screen. It then went on to earn ₹ 17.06 cr and ₹ 19.30 cr on its second and third day respectively. It earned ₹ 19.58 cr on its fourth day and has seen a decline on day five as it minted ₹ 7.13 cr. However, this has not impacted its total earnings, as the Mahesh Babu-starrer has earned a whopping ₹ 115.25 cr since its release on the big screen in the two states.