'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Witness Mahesh Babu's Intense Avatar In Film's Upbeat Title Track

Mahesh Babu's highly awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has wrapped up the shoot, with makers now gearing up to promote the action entertainer in full swing. With tracks like Kalaavathi and Penny becoming blockbuster hits, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's title track has also been finally released. Coming as the third track, it perfectly establishes Mahesh Babu's intense avatar, as he takes on the role of an interest recovery officer who's extremely devoted to his job.

High on energy, the upbeat track showcases the superstar taking on his opponents effortlessly. It has been crooned by Harika Narayan, while Anantha Sriram has penned the lyrics. Thaman S has programmed and arranged it.

Witness Mahesh Babu's intense avatar in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's title track

Dropping the title track on Saturday, April 23, the makers wrote, "Time for your speakers to go FULL VOLUME! The most awaited 'Title Song' from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Starring Super Star Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others." Take a look.

The track comes weeks after Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara's foot-tapping track Penny was released. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Kalaavathi had also garnered immense love. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

It has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is now scheduled to be theatrically released on May 12, 2022. During an AMA session last year on his social media, Mahesh had called the film “a complete entertainer," while his wife Namrata Shirodkar said the movie will be “everything you will really enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also has an 'action adventure' film directed by SS Rjamouli in the pipeline. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the pan-India film is reportedly being developed by Rajamouli and his father KV Vijayendra Prasad.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARASURAMPETLA)