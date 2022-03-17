Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Second Song 'Penny' Starring Mahesh Babu To Be Out On March 20

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are all set to entertain the audience with their forthcoming action drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will hit the big screens on 12 May 2022. The highly talked about film is helmed by Parasuram Petla and will showcase Mahesh in a power-packed avatar that will surely surprise the superstar's ardent fans.

As the film's release is inching closer, makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. From dropping intense posters of the action drama to releasing the peppy track Kalaavathi, it has managed to create a massive buzz around the project. Recently the makers of the film dropped a new poster along with announcing the release date of the second track titled Penny.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's next track Penny release date out

After Kalaavathi's record-breaking performance, makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are soon going to treat fans with yet another track titled Penny. In the new poster, Mahesh Babu is seen in a dashing avatar. Along with the poster, makers also announced the release date. The track will be out on March 20. Mythri Movie Makers took to their official Twitter handle to share the news.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's track Kalaavathi

The recently released track Kalaavathi is all about the lead pair's chemistry and has been crooned by Sid Sriram, while its lyrics were penned down by Anantha Sriram. S Thaman provided the music for the chartbuster song. The song is a beautiful blend of soul and beats and fans have been raving about it ever since its release. It sees Mahesh Babu deeply in love with Keerthy Suresh.

For the unversed, Kalaavathi has set new benchmarks in terms of record views. The melodious track has already crossed 90 million views and it is all set to cross the 100 Million mark very soon.

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a much-awaited film in the Telugu film industry and it will be jointly bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. It will reportedly be based on banking scams. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally all set to go on floors.

