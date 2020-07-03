Saroj Khan's Death: Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Pen Heartfelt Tributes

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu recently took to social media, to express shock and sorrow over the death of Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. They posted little notes on their respective handles, highlighting the huge contributions made by her to the film industry. They also sent out blessings and condolences to the family and close ones of the legendary choreographer.

Saroj Khan’s sad demise has left the entire country in a state of grief. The legendary artist suffered from a cardiac arrest and passed away in the ICU ward of a hospital in Bandra. A number of celebrities around the country have been taking to social media to say a few words on her inspirational work and life. Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar paid their tribute to the choreographer through a heartfelt note on the grave loss.

Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of Saroj Khan on her Instagram handle and spoke about working with her. In the caption for the post, she wrote that Saroj Khan was one of those dance directors who had the ability to rightly blend emotions and dance in the most beautiful manner. She wrote that she could bring out the total woman in any female actor with her choreography and style. Namrata Shirodkar also sent through love and support to her family and close ones who have been dealing with the great loss, while also speaking about how much the legend will be missed. Have a look at the tribute on Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram here.

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note on the sad demise of Saroj Khan. He wrote that he is saddened to hear about the demise of such an ace choreographer. He wrote that her timeless classics will be remembered and would continue to inspire generations to come. He also stated that this is the end of an era for the film industry. Mahesh Babu also sent through his heartfelt condolences to family and friends. Have a look at the post from Mahesh Babu’s Twitter here.

Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 3, 2020

Image courtesy: Saroj Khan and Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

