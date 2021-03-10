'Sashi' Cast: Details About The Actors In The Upcoming Telugu Romantic Drama Film

The upcoming film, Sashi is a drama movie written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla. The Telugu movie is produced by R. P. Verma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu and Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Sri Hanuman Movie Makers. Sashi cast includes Aadi, Surabhi, Rajeev Kanakala and Ajay among others.

The music is scored by Arun Chiluveru in Aadi Saikumar's Sashi. Aadi and Surabhi's movie is slated to release on March 19, 2021. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Sashi.

A look at the cast of Sashi

Aadi

Aditya Pudipeddi known as Aadi works in Telugu films. Aadi is the son of veteran actor Sai Kumar. He made his debut in 2011 with the film Prema Kavali for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South and SIIMA Award for Best Male Debut. He starred in other successful films such as Lovely, Sukumarudu, Pyar Mein Padipoyane, Galipatam, Samanthakamani, Operation Gold Fish and more.

Surabhi

Surabhi predominantly appears in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut with the film Ivan Veramathiri in 2013 and received two nominations for her performance in the film. She appeared in other films such as Velaiyilla Pattathari, Express Raja, Okka Kshanam, Adangathey and more.

Rajeev Kanakala

Rajeev Kanakala is a film and television actor. He started his career by starring in TV serials and short films. He also produced and directed some of them. In 2013, he started his production house along with his wife. He has appeared in films such as Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Raja the Great, Anando Brahma, Appatlo Okadundevadu, Kundanapu Bomma, Raja Cheyyi Vesthe and more. Apart from Sashi, he will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Thellavarithe Guruvaram and Naarappa.

Ajay

Ajay predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. Apart from this, he has also worked in Tamil and Kannada films. He has appeared in films such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Lakshmi Kalyanam, Lakshmi Putrudu, Gunde Jhallumandi, Chintakayala Ravi, Vastadu Naa Raju, Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, Katari Veera Surasundarangi and more. Besides Sashi, he will be seen in upcoming movies such as Thellavarithe Guruvaram and Acharya.