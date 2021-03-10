Sashi Trailer Out; Aadi Starrer To Be Tale Of Friendship & Love Amid Dramatic Chaos

Indian actor Pawan Kalyan, who works predominately in Telugu cinema, unveiled the trailer of Aadi's upcoming film Sashi on Wednesday. Interestingly, the upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla. The trailer of the film suggests that it will be a tale of love, life and relationships. The 1-minute-44-second trailer is packed with emotional scenes, strong dialogues and romance.

Sashi trailer:

The trailer opens with the lead pair Aadi and Surbhi Puranik enjoying a boat ride amid a huge ocean. There on, the tables turn when an unexpected accident happens. Later, the screen goes in flashback and gives a peek into the male lead's college days. As the trailer progresses further, it unfolds the main plot. Along with a few romantic sequences, the viewer witnesses a couple of fight sequences' snippets.

So far, the trailer has garnered more than 400k views on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, and is still counting. A section of fans extended wishes to the stars of the film while many went gaga over it. The comments section was flooded with complements written in Telugu. The scene, where the lead delivers a dialogue on love and marriage, left an impact on a couple of fans. Meanwhile, another section of fans proclaimed that the upcoming film will be a hit.

Details of Aadi and Surabhi's movie

Produced by RP Varma, Ramanjaneyulu and Chintalapudi Srinivas under the banner of Sri Hanuman Movie Makers, Sashi also features Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Raashi Singh, among many others. Interestingly, the debutant director has also donned the hat of the writer as well. Sashi is slated to release in the theatres on March 19, 2021.

On March 10, actor Pawan Kalyan shared a multiple-picture post to give a peek into the trailer launch of the film. In the pictures, he can be seen watching the trailer, along with the Sashi team. Pawan's fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis.

On the professional front, the veteran actor will be next seen in Vakeel Saab. To extend wishes on International Women's Day, the makers of his next film dropped a new poster. The plot of the film is said to be inspired by the Bollywood film Pink.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.