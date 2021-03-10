Sashi Trailer Starring Aadi And Surabhi Released; Fans React On Social Media

Quick links:
Sashi is the latest addition to Aadi’s movies, with the anticipation of the film growing by the passing day. With only a few days left for the release date of the film to arrive, the Sashi trailer has been released a short while ago. The trailer has given a fair glimpse of the plot of the film, along with the characters played by Aadi and Surabhi as the leads. The release of the trailer has yielded a wave of excited reactions by netizens, who had been eagerly waiting for it for a while.
The trailer of this film has been released only a short while before the actual date of its release. Fans had been waiting for this trailer for a long time and had been demanding it on social media. With the trailer of this film finally been released, excited reactions of netizens have been flooding on social media. They were seen thanking Pawan Kalyan for releasing the film’s trailer and themselves shared and promoted the links of the trailer. They praised Aadi’s look in the trailer and paid several compliments to him.
Thanku soo much @PawanKalyan mavayya for releasing aadi's sashi movie trailer â¤ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥³ðŸ’ƒðŸ’ƒðŸ¥³ðŸ’ƒMarch 10, 2021
ðŸ‘‡https://t.co/GXY5NyNrHB pic.twitter.com/wj1AFcSUiC
Almost 10 years backMarch 10, 2021
Sivarathri roju #preamakavali cenima chusa
Dance comedy timing chusi top Hero's degarloo vuntadu anukunna #AadhiSaikumar
Anyway all d best for #sashi movie.
.
Watch Trailer â–¶ï¸ launched by @pawankalyan Garu
https://t.co/VS5L5YibJp pic.twitter.com/Oj22yUVOOA
@PawanKalyan garu released #Sashi movie trailer will be out at 10.10am #Sashitrailer #Pawanakalyan #VoteForJanaSenaGLASS pic.twitter.com/XCuiPYbiKH— Only_Ramcharan 7K (@ONLYRAMCHARAN7k) March 10, 2021
Trailer lo craze unna oke oka lokam nuvvu bit use cheskolekapoyaru....comedy bits insert cheyalekapoyaru....ewadra babu asalu trailer edit chesindi... utterly failed in editing the trailer....hope movie runs well . All the best #Sashi#Sashitrailer #Pawankalyan https://t.co/VM8fJwmkX6— âš¡â (@alwaysashwin) March 10, 2021
Many comments show that fans had been waiting and commenting on social media just hours before the trailer would finally release. They also talked about the “craze” that this film has and wished the actors and makers luck for the release of this film. Pictures from the trailer launch also went viral on social media. Aadi, Pawan Kalyan and other members of the film are seen staring at the laptop screen as the trailer went live for the viewers. They even posed alongside each other on the camera to mark the special occasion for the film. The reviews of this trailer have thus been largely positive.
#Sashi trailer launched by ððŽð–ð„ð‘ ð’ð“ð€ð‘ @PawanKalyanhttps://t.co/7hGANpbD5O pic.twitter.com/wmwA11UQep— Movie Mahal (@moviemahaloffl) March 10, 2021
Just 1âƒ£Hour to go for soulful #Sashi trailer will be launched by ððŽð–ð„ð‘ ð’ð“ð€ð‘ @PawanKalyan!https://t.co/dUKwecLqBe#SashiTrailer #SashiOnMarch19th pic.twitter.com/UyLde2LbqE— Telugu Movies (@telugu_films) March 10, 2021
WowðŸ˜ pawankalyan garu ma aadi drlng Sashi movie trailer launch chesthunarantaðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ”¥♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kt8dxApP8W— SireeshaðŸ’” (alone forever) (@IamSiri_Rc) March 9, 2021
Witness the Soulful♥ï¸ trailer of #Sashi launched by ððŽð–ð„ð‘ ð’ð“ð€ð‘ @PawanKalyan garu â–¶ï¸https://t.co/ZdDoAkbyZk#SashiTrailer #SashiOnMarch19th#AadiSaiKumar @Surbhiactress @rashis276 @Arunchiluveru @SNaiduNadikatla @SHMovieMakers @rpvarmadatla @adityamusic @WhackedOutMedia pic.twitter.com/EmD13twCFI— South Indian Movie (@SouthIndianMo10) March 10, 2021
Sashi is all set to release worldwide on March 19, which is just over a week away from now. It has been written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and produced by R. P. Verma. The music of this upcoming romantic drama has been created by Arun Chiluveru. Apart from Aadi and Surabhi, the film’s cast also includes Raashi Singh and Rajiv Kanakala.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.