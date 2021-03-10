Sashi Trailer Starring Aadi And Surabhi Released; Fans React On Social Media

Sashi is the latest addition to Aadi’s movies, with the anticipation of the film growing by the passing day. With only a few days left for the release date of the film to arrive, the Sashi trailer has been released a short while ago. The trailer has given a fair glimpse of the plot of the film, along with the characters played by Aadi and Surabhi as the leads. The release of the trailer has yielded a wave of excited reactions by netizens, who had been eagerly waiting for it for a while.

The release of Sashi trailer gets netizens excited

The trailer of this film has been released only a short while before the actual date of its release. Fans had been waiting for this trailer for a long time and had been demanding it on social media. With the trailer of this film finally been released, excited reactions of netizens have been flooding on social media. They were seen thanking Pawan Kalyan for releasing the film’s trailer and themselves shared and promoted the links of the trailer. They praised Aadi’s look in the trailer and paid several compliments to him.

Trailer lo craze unna oke oka lokam nuvvu bit use cheskolekapoyaru....comedy bits insert cheyalekapoyaru....ewadra babu asalu trailer edit chesindi... utterly failed in editing the trailer....hope movie runs well . All the best #Sashi#Sashitrailer #Pawankalyan https://t.co/VM8fJwmkX6 — âš¡â­ (@alwaysashwin) March 10, 2021

Many comments show that fans had been waiting and commenting on social media just hours before the trailer would finally release. They also talked about the “craze” that this film has and wished the actors and makers luck for the release of this film. Pictures from the trailer launch also went viral on social media. Aadi, Pawan Kalyan and other members of the film are seen staring at the laptop screen as the trailer went live for the viewers. They even posed alongside each other on the camera to mark the special occasion for the film. The reviews of this trailer have thus been largely positive.

WowðŸ˜ pawankalyan garu ma aadi drlng Sashi movie trailer launch chesthunarantaðŸ¤©ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ”¥♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kt8dxApP8W — SireeshaðŸ’” (alone forever) (@IamSiri_Rc) March 9, 2021

Sashi is all set to release worldwide on March 19, which is just over a week away from now. It has been written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla and produced by R. P. Verma. The music of this upcoming romantic drama has been created by Arun Chiluveru. Apart from Aadi and Surabhi, the film’s cast also includes Raashi Singh and Rajiv Kanakala.