Sashikanth, Producer Of Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Tests Positive For Covid-19

The upcoming action-thriller Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi, was hit by unfortunate news where their producer, Sashikanth, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The second wave of coronavirus has been affecting several media personalities including some noted Bollywood celebs, and adding to the list is producer Sashikanth. Check out Sashikanth's health update and Twitter post.

Sashikanth Covid-19 positive

The producer took to his Twitter to convey the unfortunate news to his followers tweeting that he has tested positive for the virus on the 4th of April. He assured his followers that he had isolated himself at his house and is taking all the necessary precautions. He urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested soon and monitor their health. He also urged his followers to stay safe.

Netizens' reaction to Sashikanth's Twitter post

Several netizens retweeted the post, with some replied wishing a speedy recovery for the Jagame Thandhiram producer. One follower tweeted a picture of him with actor Dhanush while captioning the post to stay safe and get well soon. Another fan also shared a throwback picture of the producer with actor Dhanush writing to take care and get vaccinated for the virus. The follower also wished for his recovery on the behalf of Dhanush fans. The producer received an overwhelming response for his recovery on social media.

Stay Safe

Details on Sashikanth's movies

The producer, hailing from Chennai, released his first film Thamizh Padam under his production studio, Y NOT Studios in 2010. Sashikanth's movies like Tamizh Padam 1 and 2, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, and Guru earned him the reputation of a 'Gutsy' filmmaker. Sashikanth is now all set to release the Dhanush starrer movie Jagame Thandiram in April.

About Jagame Thandiram

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie received several setbacks due to the pandemic. Slated for an April 9th release, the movie is scheduled to be released in over 290 countries. Along with Dhanush playing the role of Suruli and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role, the cast of the movie includes talented actors like James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Ramachandran Durairaj, and Deepak Paramesh.

Promo Pic Credit: Sashikanth Twitter.