'Satyadev The Fearless' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In The 2015 Action Film

Satyadev The Fearless is a 2015 film that revolves around Satyadeva, a virtuous policeman, who marries the single mother of a girl. After losing his wife, with his step-daughter in tow, he sets out to find the ones responsible for his beloved's death. The film had Gautham Menon at its helm and has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

Satyadev The Fearless cast

Ajith Kumar

The cast of Satyadev the Fearless includes Ajith Kumar, who portrays the lead character of DCP Sathyadev IPS. Ajith predominantly works in Tamil cinema and has starred in over 50 films. He has a number of awards to his credit including four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series. Ajith's popular works include Aval Varavula, Kaadhal Manan, Billa, Amarkalam, Citizen among many others.

Arun Vijay

Actor Arun Vijay plays the role of Victor Manoharan in the action-thriller film. The Tamil actor has been a part of the film industry since 1995 and is known for portraying anti-hero characters. His popular works, where he appeared as a villain are Yennai Arindhaal, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, and Chakravyuha among many others. He has three upcoming movies in 2021, which are Boxer, Sinam, and Borrder.

Trisha

Satyadev The Fearless cast includes Trisha in the character of Hemanika. Trisha predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films and started her work as an actor in 1999 after winning the Miss Chennai beauty pageant. Her popular films include Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, Varsham, Athadu, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Kodi, and '96 among others. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 with the film Khatta Meetha.

Anushka Shetty

The cast of Satyadev The Fearless includes Anushka Shetty playing the character of Thenmozhi. Anushka is most popularly known for being a part of the Bahubali series and has several accolades to her credit including three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, TN State Film Awards, and three Filmfare Awards from eight nominations. Anushka, who has appeared in over 50 films and is one of the highest-paid actors in the country. Her other popular works are Rudramadevi, Lakshyam, Souryam, Singam, Vettaikaran, Size Zero, and Vikramarkudu.

