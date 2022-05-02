Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary: Film Festival To AIR's Tribute, How India Paid Respects

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921, and is widely recognised for his works like The Big City, The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, and Charulata. His talents extended beyond that of a successful director to include those of a film producer, lyricist, painter and costume designer amongst others.

To celebrate the life and work of Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary this year, the National Museum of Indian Cinema has organised a film festival which will last for three days.

Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary 2022: Satyajit Ray Film Festival organised

The Satyajit Ray Film Festival will take place from May 2 to May 4. The event is organised by the National Museum of Indian Cinema in association with the National Film Development Corporation, Films Division, National Film Archives of India, and Doordarshan. It will commence with a red carpet and the inauguration of Satyajit Ray's semi-permanent gallery by filmmaker Shyam Benegal on May 2.

Following this, Aparajito will be screened to open the festival, with Ray’s Pather Panchali to be the closing film of the festival on May 4. Apart from the screening of films, the event will also witness a panel discussion which will be held on Satyajit Ray’s films and the panelists will be Barun Chanda and Shyam Benegal.

Ministry of Culture pays tribute to Satyajit Ray

On the 101st birth anniversary of the celebrated filmmaker, the Ministry of Culture took to its official Twitter handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray.

The tweet read, "The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves.” - Satyajit Ray Tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all the time, Shri Satyajit Ray, on his birth anniversary today. #MoCRemembers #MinistryofCulture.

“The only solutions that are ever worth anything are the solutions that people find themselves.” - Satyajit Ray



Tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all the time, Shri Satyajit Ray, on his birth anniversary today.#MoCRemembers #MinistryofCulture pic.twitter.com/dkBiWIHRtl — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) May 2, 2022

All India Radio pays tribute to Satyajit Ray

All India Radio dedicated a post to one of the greatest directors. It mentioned in a tweet, "Today is the birth centenary of a master filmmaker #SatyajitRay. Born on 2nd May 1921, Ray is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers the world has ever seen. He created cinematic masterpieces like 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata' and 'Devi'."

Today is birth centenary of master film maker #SatyajitRay. Born on 2nd May, 1921, Ray is regarded as one of finest filmmakers the world has ever seen. He created cinematic masterpieces like 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata' and 'Devi'. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 2, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddique remembers Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary

Actor Nawazuddin Siddique also took to his Instagram handle and remembered the late filmmaker. Sharing a throwback pic of Ray, he mentioned in the caption, "The Man who made the whole World of Cinema talk about India. The Mozart of Film Making.

He made cinema on realistic people & very local subjects and it was appreciated globally. The one who made the Local go Global. Wishing A Very Happy Birth Anniversary to the thespian of Film Making, the Legendary #SatyajitRay".

Image: Instagram/@irajsingharora