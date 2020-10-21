Satyajit Ray's Iconic Characters 'Feluda' & 'Professor Shonku' To Be Remade In 2021

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently announced on social media that Sandip Ray will direct two of Satyajit Ray's most famous movies. The movies will be made in order to celebrate Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary. These movies will be - Feluda and Professor Shonku. Take a look at Taran's post and read more about the films in the article below.

Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary celebration

In the post uploaded by Taran Adarsh, fans can see a poster in Bengali that mentions Satyajit Ray's movies and characters that will be redirected by Sandip Ray and will be released in 2021. The caption of the post also mentions the same. Taran informed everyone that his post was an 'announcement' and then added that to 'mark' late director Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary in 2021, Shree Venkatesh Films Entertainments would remake two of Ray's best movies - Feluda and Professor Shonku. The films will be directed by Sandip Ray and will release in May.

A notable factor is that Sandip Ray is an Indian film director and music director. He only works in the Bengali film industry and is Satyajit Ray's only son. He has made many notable movies in his career.

Feluda by Satyajit Ray

Feluda is a fictional character that is made up by late Bengali film director and writer Satyajit Ray. Feluda is a brilliant investigator and can figure out everything with the help of his sharp mind. The character is inspired by Sherlock Holmes. The director also made many movies on the character like Sonar Kella (1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (1978).

Professor Shonku by Satyajit Ray

Professor Shonku is a fictional character who is a scientist. This character has appeared in a series of Bengali science fiction books published from 1965. His full name is Trilokeshwar Shonku, and by occupation, he is an inventor. The professor is also a very interesting character.

Many fans responded to the post. A few fans mentioned that they were excited to see the new movies and other fans added they were happy to see new upcoming Bengali movies. Take a look at the comments fans left on Taran Adarsh's post:

