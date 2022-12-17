Satyajit, Ritwik, Mrinal Have Immense Influence On Bangladesh Film Society Movt: Director

Bangladeshi filmmaker Muhammad Quayum on Friday said three doyens of Indian cinema from West Bengal -- Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen – have a great influence on the film society movement in Bangladesh.

He said it was a matter of great satisfaction that even the younger generations, who are exposed to international movies through various platforms, watch the films of the three legendary Indian filmmakers.

The director said he was honoured that his film 'Kura Pakir Sunye Ura' (golden wings of watercocks) was screened at Kolkata International Film Festival on Vijay Diwas.

The film tells about the lives of marginalised farmers living in marshlands in Bangladesh.

"I am so elated that public screening of films at 28th KIFF started on December 16, which is Vijay Diwas. This day is very special for all Bangladeshis as we earned independence from Pakistan on this day in 1971," he told PTI at the festival venue.

He said a large section of Bangladeshi audience are hooked on to mainstream films but the fight for independent cinema is on.