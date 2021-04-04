Sayali Sanjeev On Why Some People Think That She Is Ashok And Nivedita Saraf's Daughter

Sayali Sanjeev, who was last seen in the Marathi family drama and comedy film Basta recently revealed that sometimes people think that she is the daughter of popular Marathi superstars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf. During an old Instagram live session with Radio City India, one of the viewers asked Sayali Sanjeev if she was the daughter of Ashok Saraf. Replying to the same, the actor said, "asa samja tumhi, kahi harkat nahi aata" (you can think that now, I don't have any problem").

Sayali Sanjeev: "Ashok & Nivedita Saraf consider me as their daughter"

Talking further with Radio City India, Sayali shared that she is not the daughter of Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf and went on to introduce her parents. She said that her father is Sanjeev Chandsarkar and her mother is Shubhangi Chandsarkar. Sharing the reason behind this misunderstanding, Sayali Sanjeev said, "Yes, mi Nivedita tai sarkh diste ani Ashok mama ani Nivedita tai la mulgi nai ahe" (yes, I look similar to Nivedita Saraf and Ashok mama and Nivedita mami don't have a daughter of their own).

Talking about Marathi superstars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, Sayali also revealed that the couple considers her like a daughter. She said, "te pan aata tasch sangayla lagle ki ho ti (Sayali Sanjeev) amchi mulgi ahe" (now, even they tell everyone that she is our daughter). Further, Sayali Sanjeev also mentioned that she is glad that Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf consider her as their beloved child.

A peek into Sayali Sanjeev's career

Sayali Sanjeev in Kahe Diya Pardes won several hearts after her character Gauri came into the limelight. The series commenced in 2016 and went on to air for 440 episodes till 2018. It starred Rishi Saxena opposite Sayali. Currently, she stars in Shubhmangal Online.

On the big screens, Sayali Sanjeev will next be seen in Tath Kana. The biopic movie is set to release on July 10, 2021. Helmed by Girish Mohite it stars Deepti Devi, Suyog Gorhe, Umesh Kamat and Sayali Sanjeev. The actor is also a part of Jhimma's star cast. Helmed by Hemant Dhome, it features Sayali Sanjeev, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Kshitee Jog, Suhas Joshi and Suchitra Bandekar. Sayali will also play a prominent role in another Hemant Dhobe's film, Sataracha Salman.