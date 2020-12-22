Sayyeshaa Shares Candid Picture Of Dancing With Arya, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over It

Sayyeshaa has won the audiences’ hearts with her performances in films. She is also quite active on Instagram as she lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of her dancing with her husband Arya. Scroll below to see the picture.

Sayyeshaa and Arya’s picture

Actor Sayyeshaa shared a lovely candid picture of her dancing with her husband Arya on Instagram. In the picture, Sayyeshaa and Arya appear to be in the middle of a dance step. She is seen wearing a black dress and a heavy piece of necklace adorns her neck. While Arya is wearing a black printed shirt.

The post by Sayyeshaa received a lot of love from her fans and followers. Sayyeshaa’s post garnered over 205K likes and is still counting. Actor Ashwin Mawle also commenting on the picture with a red heart emojis. Many of her fans have used the fire emojis and heart-eye emojis to comment on the post. See their reactions here:

Sayyeshaa and Arya tied the knot in 2019. He was her co-star for the film Ghajinikanth. The couple has an age gap of 17 years between them. Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of the veteran actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

Her Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Sayyeshaa’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares pictures of the delicacies she bakes on Instagram. Sayyeshaa’s Instagram also sees a lot of pictures and videos of her working out.

Sayyeshaa’s performances in films are widely loved by the audiences. She made her acting debut with the movie Akhil which released in 2015. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Shivaay starring opposite Ajay Devgn. Some of her other notable works are Kaappaan, Kadaikutty Singam, Ghajinikanth and Kaappaan.

Her upcoming movies include Yuvarathnaa which is a Kannada action-drama film. The film also stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj. She will also lend her voice for the Tamil language animation film Teddy which also stars Arya alongside Sayyesaa in the lead roles. Sathish, Sakshi Agarwal and Magizh Thirumen also have lent their voices in the film.

Image courtesy- @sayyeshaa Instagram

