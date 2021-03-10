Sayyeshaa Wishes Her 'jaan' Actor Arya On The Couple's Wedding Anniversary With A Cute Pic

Sayyeshaa took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, to wish her husband Arya on their second wedding anniversary. In the picture, Arya was seen sitting on a circular structure and Sayyeshaa leaned in to place one hand around his neck and one on his chest as they posed with smiles for the camera. Arya was in a casual avatar and he donned a blue shirt and a pair of black shorts. Saayeshaa wore a red top and denim jeans with a pair of sunglasses over her head and a brown handbag. She wrote in the caption "Happy Anniversary my jaan! I love you now and forever!" tagging Arya and added flying kiss and red heart emoticons.

Check out Arya and Sayyeshaa's wedding anniversary post and comments

As she added the post to her Instagram feed, Sayyeshaa’s followers flooded the comment section to wish the couple on their anniversary. Ace director Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira commented on the post to wish them and wrote "Happy Happy Anniversary to you” with red heart emoticons. Silandhi actor Munna Simon also wished them and wrote "Happy Anniversary Jammy bro and sis" with a red heart emoticon in a comment. Sayyeshaa’s followers wrote ‘Happy Anniversary’ and complimented them as ‘cute couple’, ‘favorite’, and many added several red hearts, heart eyes, and fire emoticons in the comment section to show their love for the couple. Read comments here-

Know about Arya and Sayyeshaa's wedding story

Many people thought Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love with each other while working in the 2018 romantic comedy film Ghajinikanth but that was not the case. According to Kerala Kaumudi, Arya revealed that their love story started only after Ghajinikanth and said they were only good friends while shooting the film and nothing more. He further added that even though Sayyeshaa was 16 years younger than him, she appeared so mature that he sometimes wondered how did she get that much maturity at a very young age.

According to IndiaGlitz, Shaheen Banu, mother of Sayyeshaa revealed that their wedding was, in fact, an arranged marriage and Arya’s parents had come up with the proposal to them and since Sayyeshaa also liked the actor, the wedding was okayed. The couple only started dating after the marriage proposal. On Valentine’s day 2019, the couple posted an official confirmation about their March wedding. Sayyeshaa shared a note on Instagram that said: “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness.” The couple got married in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad on March 10, 2019.

Promo Image Source: Sayyeshaa's Instagram

