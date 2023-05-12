'The Kerala Story' Ban: Supreme Court Issues Notice To West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Govts

Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to West Bengal on the plea of makers of the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’, challenging the decision of Mamata Banerjee's government to ban the screening of the movie in the state. The top court also issued notice to Tamil Nadu on a de facto ban on the movie in the state.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted that the movie is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles.

“The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should the West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the movie, it may be good or bad,” the CJI told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government.

Singhvi told the court that according to intelligence inputs, there may be a situation of law and order problem and peace among different communities may be breached.

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha also asked the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening "The Kerala Story".

"The state government cannot say that it will look the other way when theatres are attacked and chairs are being burnt," the bench said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' depicts how women were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror organisation Islamic State (IS).

The film has been a topic of discussion since it was released last week. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have supported the film and urged other states to follow suit. The West Bengal government announced a ban on the film on Monday to "maintain peace in the state."

Speaking to Republic, Sudipto Sen said the people who love the country cannot be aversive of the film. He added that the movie has no direct reference to religion.