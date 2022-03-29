'SDT15': Sai Dharam Tej Gets Grand Welcome By Film's Team As He Begins Shoot; Watch

Sai Dharam Tej has finally resumed work post his road accident last year, joining the sets of his upcoming venture SDT15. The tentatively titled project comes in collaboration with debutant director Karthik Dandu, while BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B are bankrolling it under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

The Tollywood star received a grand welcome by the project's cast and crew as he stepped on sets after six months. The video shared by the makers showcases the actor being showered with flowers as he made his entry, post which he also thanked everyone for their gesture. Pushpa director Sukumar and artist R Narayana Murthy can also be seen in the clip.

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 29, the production banner SVCC announced Sai Dharam Tej's comeback and wrote, "Here's inviting our Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej with a surprise welcome from the cast & crew as he joins the sets of #SDT15 for the first day of shoot." They also shared a two-minute-long video clip encapsulating the actor's grand welcome. Take a look.

Along with the video, the makers revealed that the film is a 'thriller', which will see Pushpa director Sukumar providing the story. Karthik Dandu was revealed as the director, while Shamdat Sainudeen is on board as the cinematographer.

The project went on floors days after Sai Dharam Tej addressed fans in a heartfelt video, thanking them for sending best wishes amid his recovery. In the caption, he mentioned, "It feels eternally long being away from you and waiting to share my heart out with you. Thank you each & everyone for your Love, support and Warmth. Raising more stronger with your blessings. Love you all."

For the uninitiated, the actor was embroiled in a road accident last year, wherein he suffered injuries after losing control of his bike. He was last seen in Deva Katta’s Republic. The political drama, which hit theatres on October 1, 2021, also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles.

