See How Sai Tamhankar And Others Had Fun While Making 'Hunterrr 303' From 'Hunterrr'

Hunterrr is one of the popular movies released in 2015 featuring Sai Tamhankar, Radhika Apte and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead. One of the songs from the movie named Hunterrr 303 became popular in no time and it was also seen in a BTS video clip how the cast of the movie had a ball while shooting for the song. The BTS video also depicted how the choreographers came with quirky dance steps for the actors and how the director of the film gave his inputs while filming the song.

The making of Hunterrr 303

The BTS video of Hunterrr 303 began with a glimpse of the actors practising their dance steps with a sentence flashing on the screen about how to make a cool music video and a kickass song. It then showed director Harshvardhan Kulkarni interacting with the artists of the movie while music director Khamosh Shah suggesting to perform a disco song as they wanted something catchy. He further said in the video that it would make people interested in the song while the choreographers stated that they did not have to intellectualize any steps. Further in the video, the choreographers were seen teaching Sai Tamhankar and Gulshan Devaiah some of the dance steps while they both looked focused. It later depicted other glimpses of the dance practice where the entire lead cast was seen in the dance studio having fun with each other while the music director calling the song, funny and cheesy. The set of the song was made keeping in mind the disco theme and showed how the video director was focussed on suggesting the artists bring some quirky expression on their face.

Hunterrr cast, plot & more

Hunterrr revolved around the life of a man addicted to sex, who later falls in love with a woman and decides to spend the rest of his life with her. Featuring Sai Tamhankar, Radhika Apte and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead, other cast members of the movie included actors namely Sagar Deshmukh, Veera Saxena, Suraj Jagan, Neena Kulkarni, Ravindra Mankani, Nitesh Pandey, Sandeep Dhabale, Hansa Singh, and more. The lyrics of the songs were written by Vijay Maurya, Azazul Haque and Swanand Kirkire while they were voiced by some of the popular singers namely Bappi Lahiri, Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz. Altaf Raja and many more.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM HUNTERRR TRAILER

