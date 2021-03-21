Seen Prithviraj Sukumaran & Rani Mukerji's Hit Song Dreamum Wakeupum's Zestful Making ?

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rani Mukerji are two of the prolific artists from the movie industry who were seen together in a popular movie, Aiyyaa. Though the movie could not do well at the box office nor was it able to win the hearts of the audiences, one of its songs, Dreamum Wakeupum, received tons of praises from the audiences. Take a look at the making of this hit song and see how the actors managed to make it a success.

The making of Dreamum Wakeupum

During the making of Dreamum Wakeupum, Rani Mukerji talked about how this song happened in the movie when her character fell in love with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character and then found out that he is a south Indian. The video then depicted a glimpse of choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant teaching a few steps to Prithviraj. She then talked about how the song was a gist of the south Indian thrusting moves or energy that one would require to perform as it was all about the sensuality of a woman’s body and the way she had to move it. Rani Mukerji then shared that they were not trying to mimic or doing a spoof but they were doing something that they really loved and that was dancing. She also stated how they wanted to give a tribute to the south Indian movies and their songs through Dreamum Wakeupum.

Praising Rani Mukerji, Vaibhavi Merchant said how she had a knack for absorbing and added how she used to teach her the expressions and she used to perfectly portray them. Rani then shared how they wanted a song that sounded Tamil but had Hindi and English words in it. She then mentioned how the lyrics of the song Dreamum Wakeupam were amazingly cracked by their lyricist. The video then depicted the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the stars performing to the song. Rani also stated how her choreographer brought out the wild side of her and addressed her as her wild friend. Vaibhavi then talked about how she wanted Prithviraj’s look to be like a lungi with a belt along with a pair of aviators. The actor then stated how every song of the film was a part of the narrative and that was the beauty of these songs. Vaibhavi Merchant then stated how Rani had been a hidden and a closet dancer on-screen but not in person as she was quite vivacious and energetic.