Seerat Kapoor Posts 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma' BTS Clip Link, Asks 'Have You Seen It Yet'

Tollywood actor Seerat Kapoor has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Maa Cintha Gaadha Vinuma. She has been getting her fans excited about the film using her Instagram to reveal some of the looks from the same. Take a look at the post she shared through her official handle.

Seerat Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a boomerang clip on her feed on November 8, 2020, Sunday. She has opted for minimal makeup and sported a studded nose pin. The actor seems to be wearing a teal top. Check out Seerat Kapoor's Instagram post

In another Boomerang video, Seerat Kapoor is visible in the same outfit as before. However, she has added round black Bindi to accentuate her look. The actor has highlighted her eyes with mascara and eyeliner for a complete look. She captioned it by writing, “Vineetha Gopal is about to reveal something special shortly for you! 😊 #MaaVinthaGaadhaVinuma”. Watch Seerat Kapoor's Instagram clip below:

Seerat Kapoor shared a Boomerang clip twirling in a designer white embroidered Anarkali suit paired with a plain dupatta. Besides keeping a minimal makeup look, the actor accessorized her outfit with silver Jhumka earrings and bangles. She also engaged with her fans by making a gorgeous reveal through the caption writing,” And we are through! 💋”. Check out Seerat Kapoor's Instagram post:

Wearing the same traditional ensemble of embroidered Anarkali with a plain dupatta, Seerat Kapoor is giving a candid pose in another post. The actor is visible filing her nails while sitting elegantly on a couch. Describing her capture, Kapoor wrote ‘back to work’ in the caption accompanying her post. Check out Seerat Kapoor's photos on the photo-sharing platform:

Kapoor shared a heart-melting post with her little puppy in a series of boomerang videos. She donned a white embroidered Anarkali in the clips. The actor is visible hugging the puppy in the first video and kissing it in the second one. She captioned it as, “My eyes are perpetually half shut on reuniting with Lolo! 🥰”. Check out the adorable post:

Recently, Seerat Kapoor participated in a virtual unveiling of the teaser from Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. She has got her fans pumped up for the release of her movie on the 13th of November. Moreover, the audience will see the actor as the “Typical Telugu, no-nonsense girl”, she describes Vintha to be. On the work front, Seerat Kapoor has carved her niche in the south film industry after starting out as a dance choreographer on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. She went on to make her acting debut in Run Raja Run and later, produced various blockbusters.

