'Seeru' Movie Cast: Know All About The Characters Of The Action Film

Rathina Shiva's Seeru focused on a man's mission to good for society even if it would cost his own life. In the movie, he finds his enemies turning into allies and putting in his efforts to support his new friends. The action film managed to please the audience who gave it a rating of 5.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The movie involved a huge star cast including actor Jiiva. It is helmed by Rathina Shiva who also wrote the story. The film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh and bankrolled by Vels Film International.

The cast of Seeru movie

Jiiva as Manimaran or Maran

Actor Jiiva plays the main character in the Seeru movie cast. He plays Manimaran or Maran, a simple local TV channel operator in Mayavaran, Tamil Nadu. The MLA of his vicinity opposes his channel and hires a goon, Malli to kill him. Throughout the movie, Maran is shown as a brave and kind-hearted hero who is trusted by his peers. When he finds out that Malli saves his sister by getting her admitted to the hospital, he uses all his effort to save him from other goons.

Varun as Vyasarpadi Malli or Malli

Actor Isari Velan's grandson Varun plays Malli in the Seeru movie characters. Malli is a goon hired to kill Maran by the area's MLA. When he reaches Maran's house to murder him, he finds Manran's sister going into labour and losing blood. He immediately takes her to the hospital and provides her with the blood needed to save her and her baby. He is also revealed to be the goon who had attempted to murder lawyer Ashok Mithran. When Malli is stabbed several times leading to his hospitalisation, Maran uses all his efforts to save him from being killed by Mithran's henchmen.

Navdeep as Ashok Mithran

Navdeep plays the main antagonist in the Seeru movie cast. While Malli comes off as the antagonist in the movie, Mithran is the true antagonist. Malli was hired by another powerful authority to stab Mithran. When Mithran finds out that Malli had tried to kill him, he gets henchmen to kill Malli. Maran successfully admits Malli and defends him by beating up Mithran's goons. Other Seeru movie characters include Riya Suman as Vasuki, Maran's girlfriend, Gayathri Krishnaa as Ilakkiya, Maran's sister, R.N.R. Manohar as the MLA.and Sathish as Maran's friend Gopi The cast also includes actor Chandni as Pavithra, the schoolgirl who pledges to fight against Ashok Mithran.

Image: Still from Seeru

