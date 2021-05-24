'Seeta Aur Geeta' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Portray In The 1972 Comedy Film

Seeta Aur Geeta is a 1972 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film, written by Salim–Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The plot of the film revolves around Seeta, who is an unhappy heiress and is mistreated by her aunt, who holds the purse strings in the household even though her wealth comes from Seeta's late parents. Seeta runs off to end her life but is rescued and mistaken for her lost twin sister, Geeta, who grew up poor and became a tough-minded street performer. The two switch places, surprising those around them by their drastically changed temperaments.

Seeta Aur Geeta cast

Hema Malini

The cast of Seeta Aur Geeta has veteran actor Hema Malini in the lead role, who portrays the double role of Seeta and Geeta. Hema Malini, other than being an actor, is a popular producer, dancer, and politician. She is considered to be one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry and has been a part of more than 75 films in her career spanning more than 5 decades. Known as the 'Dream Girl', Hema Malini has several accolades to her credit including the Padma Shri, Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Filmfare Special Award for 50 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Cinema. Her popular works include Baghban, Satte Pe Satta, Andaaz, Lal Patthar, Naya Zamana, Sholay, Dillagi among many others.

Dharmendra

Seeta Aur Geeta cast includes Dharmendra, who portrays the character of Raka. Known as the He-Man of Indian cinema, Dharmendra is one of the few actors in world cinema who have over 100 successful movies as a lead actor. He has been a part of over 150 films in his career and his most popular role to date remains of Veeru in the 1975 classic Sholay. In 2012, he was awarded India's third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. His popular works include Shola Aur Shabnam, Pooja Ke Phool, Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Resham Ki Dori, Teesri Aankh among many others.

Sanjeev Kumar

Veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar played the role of Ravi in the 1972 film. He won several major awards including two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performances in the movies Dastak and Koshish. The late actor was known for his versatility and featured in several genres ranging from comedy to drama to thrillers. His most notable works include Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Angoor, Biwi-O-Biwi among others. His double role in the film Angoor was listed among the 25 best acting performances of Indian cinema by Forbes India on the occasion of celebrating 100 years of Indian Cinema.

Satyendra Kappu

The cast of Seeta Aur Geeta included Satyendra Kappu, also known as Satyen Kappu, who was an Indian character actor in Bollywood films. He played the role of Badrinath in the 1972 comedy-drama movie. He has been a part of over 390 movies and his most notable character to date remains that of Ram Lal in the 1975 film Sholay. His other popular works are Yaadon Ki Baraat, Khote Sikkay, Don, Chhoti Bahu, Benaam, Zanjeer, Avishkaar, Majboor, Namak Halaal among others.

