Selvaraghavan And Wife Share First Photo Of Their Third Baby, Rishikesh; See Pictures

Indian director and screenwriter, Selvaraghavan, is known for his work in Tamil cinema. Since Selvaraghavan's debut with Thulluvadho Illamai in 2002, he has directed various movies. Some of his directorial movies include Aayirathil Oruvan, Nenjam Marappathillai, NGK, 7G Rainbow Colony, Mayakkam Enna, and Pudhupettai. Selvaraghavan and his spouse Gitanjali were blessed with their third child, son Rishikesh Selvaraghavan, on January 7, 2021. Selvaraghavan's wife recently took to her Instagram to share the first photo of their third born.

First photo of Selvaraghavan's baby

Selvaraghavan's wife Gitanjali recently shared the first glimpse of their third child. In the caption, she wrote about the weekend with her husband and children which was packed with activities and emotions. She further mentioned that the last 42 hours were very hectic, which involved the release of the movie Nenjam Marappathillai, Selvaraghavan's COVID-19 vaccination, promotional activities for the film, room alterations for the new baby, and grabbing some family time before Selvaraghavan left for his next film. She thanked her followers for their good wishes and support and said that her 'Instafam' is the best.

As soon as Gitanjali posted the first picture of her baby, Selvaraghavan and her fans rushed to the comment section to shower their love for the family and the new baby. One Instagram user wrote 'Junior selva anna' coupled with some 'heart face' emojis. Many other showered 'heart' emojis on the post.

Nenjam Marappathillai reviews

Selvaraghavan recently wrote and directed the movie Nenjam Marappathillai starring Regina Cassandra, R. J. Surya, and Nandita Shweta. The film came out on March 5, 2021, and is jointly produced by Southside Studios, Escape Motion Pictures, and GLO Studios. The film is a Tamil-language horror film. Coming to Nenjam Marappathillai reviews, the movie's IMDb rating stands at 7.8 out of 10. The writer and director of the film, Selvaraghavan is being praised for this 'original' and 'unforgettable' horror movie which unlike other horror mysteries depends on its characters and their emotions. The film is also being praised for its continuous energy throughout. S. J.Surya played the role of Ramasamy, a man with a quirky character who likes to live for other people in the film.

