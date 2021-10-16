Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven' Starring Dhanush Begins Filming, See First Look Posters

The makers of the upcoming film Naane Varuven have revealed the much-awaited first look featuring Tamil superstar Dhanush. The crew will kick-start the shooting for the film on Saturday.

Naane Varuven is an upcoming action drama that marks the Dhanush’s reunion with brother and director Selvaraghavan after a gap of over a decade. The actor has previously collaborated with Selvaraghavan in projects such as Pudhupettai, Kaadhal Kondein, and Mayakkam Enna. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, the upcoming film stars Indhuja Ravichandran of Bigil fame as the female lead.

Taking to Twitter, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu unveiled the first look of Dhanush that shows him in a cowboy hat and green jacket. The first look is set in the background of Wild West ambience where Dhanush is seen carrying a stun gun on his shoulder, donning a serious expression. The first look is set in such an ambience that it says Dhanush's character is ready to hunt without hesitation. Take a look:

Another first look poster shared by Selvaraghavan showed Dhanush looking directly into the camera with a cigar in his mouth. Take a look:

According to reports, the production was expected to begin in August but got delayed owing to Dhanush’s other acting commitments. Selvaraghavan had earlier shared a behind-the-scenes shot with Dhanush and spoken about the shooting schedule of the action thriller. It was also reported that Dhanush will be seen in a dual role, which has both positive and negative shades in the film.

More on Dhanush's upcoming projects

Besides Naane Varuven, Dhanush has several films in the pipeline. After Karnan, the actor has signed a new movie with Mari Selvaraj that is scheduled to go on floors next year. He also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, lined up for release. He recently wrapped up shooting for filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming project The Gray Man. He has also signed a new film with Love Story director Sekhar Kammula.

As for Selvaraghavan, he is going to make his acting debut with the Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham. He will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on real-life incidents that took place in the 1980s. Produced by Seven Screen Entertainment, the music for the movie is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Selvaraghavan is also reportedly working on the sequel of his hit 2010 fantasy drama Aayirathil Oruvan, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

(Image:@Selvaraghavan/Twitter)