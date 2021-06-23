Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven' Starring Dhanush Set To Go On Floors On August 20

On June 23, 2021, director Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter handle and announced that they have finalised the date for the shooting of Naane Varuven to begin. The cast and crew will start shooting for the movie on 20, August 2021. The director further said that he was excited to start shooting for the movie. Moreover, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja said that he has already started composing the second song. He announced via Twitter, saying "Working on the second song :) can't wait for you guys to hear it!" Further, the producer of the movie Kalaippuli S Thanu said "Adored and Admiret combo, @selvaraghavan & @dhanushkraja, together after a decade. Elated and Proud to produce this movie." Catch the tweet by Selvaraghavan right here:

About Naane Varuven

Naane Varuven written and directed by Selvaraghavan is scheduled to release in 2022. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring for the movie and the movie will be produced under the banner of V creations by Kalaippuli S Thanu. Arvind Krishna will be the cinematographer for the project. The movie reportedly revolves around a man whose girlfriend left him for his boss, and Dhanush will be playing the central character in the movie. This movie marks the 8th time that Selvaraghavan and Dhanush collaborate on a project.

Dhanush's other upcoming movies

Dhanush was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Netflix film Jagame Thandhiram. The movie released on June 18, 2021, and starred Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan in notable roles. Jagame Thandhiram released in 17 languages and was received with mixed reviews. Apart from this, he was also seen in the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan, along with Lal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan. Dhanush will next be seen in the Anand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, with Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush is also playing a prominent role in the Russo Brothers' upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man. The movie will be streamed on Netflix worldwide, and Dhanush has completed filming for his part.

