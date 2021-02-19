'Sema Thimiru' Movie Cast: Know About The Actors Of The 2021 Action-thriller

Sema Thimiru is the Tamil version of the recently released trilingual Pogaru, also released in Telugu and Kannada. The movie arrived in theatres on Friday, February 19, 2021, and is directed as well as written by Nanda Kishore, while B. K. Gangadhar has bankrolled it under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. Read along and find out the cast of the action- thriller movie here.

Sema Thimiru Movie Cast

Dhruva Sarja

Dhruva Sarja plays the role of Shiva in the movie Sema Thimiru. The actor made his acting debut in the movie Addhuri in the year 2012 and received the SIIMA Award, Suvarna Award and Udaya Film Award for Best Debutant for his performance in it. Followed by this he appeared in 2014, Chethan Kumar directorial Bahaddur, co-starring Radhika Pandit. The movie was a commercial success. He was also seen in the Chethan Kumar directed movie Bharjari.

Rashmika Mandanna

Mandanna plays the female lead Geetha in the action thriller. The actor has gone on to become one of the highest-paid and sought-after female actors in the South Indian film industry. Often addressed as the Karnataka Crush, she is the one of the very few to have a movie grossing over 1 Billion in such a short span. Some of her most popular movies include Kirik Party, Anjani Putra, Chamak, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Yajaman, Sarileru, Neekevvaru, and Bheeshma.

Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya is also a part of Sema Thimiru and plays a pivotal role. The actor started his career by working in plays and then made his movie debut in 2013 with the movie Director’s Special and went on to win the SIIMA Awards for it. The actor is often called a Special Star for his work in his debut movie and also a Classical Star for his theatre works. His work in the film Tagaru, shot him to major fame in Karnataka.

Mayuri Kyatari

Mayuri Kyatari is also a part of the action-thriller movie. The actor and model kicked off her acting career with the show Ashwini Nakshatra and rose to popularity post that. Her Kannada debut was in the film Krishna Leela.

