Senior Filmmaker Bhagyaraj And Wife Poornima Test COVID-19 Positive

Tamil actor Shanthanu took to his Twitter handle to share that his parents — actor/director Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima Bhagyaraj — have tested COVID-19 positive. He also revealed that he and his wife Kiki have quarantined at home.

"My parents #KBhagyaraj #PoornimaBhagyaraj tested POSITIVE fr #Covid19 today. All of us incl. staff hve quarantined ourselves @ home as per our doctors instructions. Requesting everyone who were in contact with any of us last 10days to get tested. Pls pray fr their speedy recovery," he wrote.

Meanwhile Requesting EVERYONE to stay safe#COVIDSecondWave #StaySafe — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) May 7, 2021

TN announces ''total lockdown'' from May 10 to 24 to beat COVID-19

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp increase in the covid-19 cases, the government on Saturday announced clamping a two-week "total lockdown" across the state to curb the spread of the pandemic. Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement that the lockdown was being enforced due to "unavoidable reasons" and pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

"The total lockdown will be enforced from 4 am on May 10 to 4 am on May 24," he said. Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13.23 lakh while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 15,171. According to the health department, the active cases stood at 1,35,355.

(with PTI inputs)

