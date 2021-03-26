Sesh Adivi Announces Postponement Of 'Major' Teaser Launch Amid Spike In COVID Cases

Telugu Sesh Adivi's Major teaser was scheduled to launch on Sunday, March 28 in Mumbai. The event has now been postponed due to two reasons one being the death of Sashi Kiran Tikka's father on March 22 due to unknown causes and the second because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Sesh Adivi took to Instagram to announce the news to the public.

Major teaser launch in Mumbai postponed

Sashi Kiran Tikka's pan Indian project Major is the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Sesh Adivi would be doing the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie and the makers had planned a grand event to launch the teaser of the movie. However, citing unforeseen circumstances like the death of the director's father Suryanarayana Tikka and also because of the rise of Covid-19 cases in the city, the makers postponed the teaser launch to a later date. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sesh Adivi wrote, "Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans :) Will keep you updated. Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya...Bullet....(well you get the idea). Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm."

Major director Sashi Kiran Tikka's father passes away

On Tuesday, March 23, Sashi Kiran Tikka took to his Twitter space to announce the news that his father breathed his last on Monday. Sesh Adivi shared the obituary poster on his Twitter handle and offered his condolences to the director. He revealed that Sashi's father Suryanarayana Tikka's death was very sudden. The netizens offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

The entire team of MAJOR is devastated. Our director @SashiTikka father passed last night. Very very sudden. pic.twitter.com/4efQELdZsZ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) March 23, 2021

'Major' release date

Sesh Adivi's latest film Major is slated to release on July 2, 2021. Other than Sesh Adivi, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Saiee Manjrekar in key roles. The movie will showcase the unknown side of Major Unnikrishnan, the NSG commander to the public who lost his life while rescuing the hostages during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The movie is bankrolled by ace Mahesh Babu under his banner GMB Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Productions. The movie is going to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie with its filming close to completion.

In to prep for his role, Sesh Adivi did a lot of research to give justice to the character which included major physical transformation, boot camp training and studying the notes and material written by the late Sandeep Unnikrishnan that was saved by his parents as a memory.

(Promo Image courtesy: Sesh Adivi Instagram)