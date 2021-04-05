Sesh Adivi Shares An Update About His Film 'Major' For Fans From Kerala; Take A Look

Sesh Adivi took to his Instagram account on April 5, 2021, and shared a fresh update about his upcoming movie Major. The movie is slated to release in July 2021 and is one of the most awaited biopics of the year. Read along to find out what the actor has to share and other updates about the movie.

Sesh Adivi shares an update about Major for Kerala fans

Sesh Adivi shared two posters of the movie, which had the title written in Malayalam on them. The actor revealed that the movie will also release in the Malayalam language as some of the fans wanted. Major is a bilingual film, which was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu at once and will now also be dubbed in Malayalam.

In his post, Sesh Adivi wrote, “#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is INDIA’s son. Still, lots of people from his hometown #Kozhikode wanted to watch the film in #Malayalam. So here goes :) With all my love to the people of #Kerala. #MajorTheFilm releases in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu” followed by the hashtag #MajorTeaserOnApril12.

Take a look at some of the fans' reaction to the announcement:

More about the movie Major

The movie is a biopic, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in 2008. It was first announced on December 15, 2020, after which the first look was revealed on December 17, 2021. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, while Mahesh Babu is producing it under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. On January 29, the actor and makers of the movie shared that the film will release in theatres on July 2, 2021. Adivi wrote in his post along with the announcement, “The power of courage. #MajorTheFilm reporting for duty on 2 July 2021, WORLDWIDE” and added the hashtag #MajorOnJuly2.

The movie’s teaser was earlier slated to release on March 28, 2021, with a launch event. However, it was cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around the country and the sudden passing of director Sashi Tikka’s father. The teaser is now set to release on April 12, 2021.

Promo Image Courtesy: Sesh Adivi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.