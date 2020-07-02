'SG250' Director Mathews On The Film: 'I'm A Big Fan Of Suresh Sir, Will Give My Best'

SG250's motion poster left everyone in a state of intrigue, with fans raving Suresh Gopi's look. Without revealing much about SG250, debutant director Mathews Thomas, in a recent media interview with an online portal, said that Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan (Suresh Gopi's character) is a Pala native. He added that Suresh Gopi's role in SG250 is not the same as that of his previous movies.

Mathews Thomas lastly exclaimed that he is an ardent fan of Suresh Gopi's work, and would do complete justice to Suresh Gopi's stardom. He added that he would give his heart and soul to film and bring out the mass avatar of Suresh Gopi with Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan.

Mathews Thomas on SG250's central theme

Several media reports are speculating that SG250 will be an out and out action-thriller. However, Mathews Thomas, in the interview, revealed that the movie's central theme is action-cum-family drama. The film will also portray the importance of family bond and relationships, added Mathews Thomas.

Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan ❤️ Trumpeting soon! Motion Poster - https://youtu.be/sFULWotzikk Posted by Suresh Gopi on Sunday, 28 June 2020

SG250's cast and crew

In the media interview, Mathews Thomas revealed that Shibin Francis, who has scripted movies like Comrade in America (2017), Underworld (2019) in the past, would be writing the screenplay. Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy fame Harshvardhan Rameshwar will compose the music for SG250. Songs play a pivotal role in the film, and the makers wanted someone who can create fresh tunes for SG250, added Mathews Thomas in the interview.

According to reports, the Shaji Kumar will be cranking the camera for the Suresh Gopi's 250th movie. The makers of SG250 are currently busy finalising the cast for the film. Reports have it that the makers have approached a Bollywood actor to play the lead opposite Suresh Gopi.

Suresh Gopi as a rebellion in Kaaval

A few days ago, the teaser of Suresh Gopi's next film Kaaval was released online. The teaser reveals that Suresh Gopi will be essaying the role of Thambaan in the action-thriller. Touted to be a potboiler, Kaaval is Nithin Renji Panicker's second movie after Mammootty starrer Kasaba (2016). Nithin S Praveen is the cinematographer for Kaaval. Meanwhile, Ranjin Raj composes music for the upcoming flick. Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainments.

