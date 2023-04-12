Shaakuntalam Actor Madhoo Shah Shares WHY She Wanted To Quit Acting

Shaakuntalam actress Madhoo Shah recently opened up about making a comeback to cinema after 15 years. She will be essaying the role of Apsara Menaka in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Roja actress also recalled the time when she wanted to quit acting.

'I was not getting that kind of roles'

In the same interview, Madhoo Shah recalled the times when she felt like quitting her career. The actress said that she was not getting good roles. "I played varied kinds of roles in different languages and have no complaints about the roles that came my way but yes, at one point towards the end of my career, I decided to exit, and that's when I started to feel I wanted to do more but I was not getting that kind of roles," Madhoo said.

Furthermore, the actress also revealed that she wanted to do more films like Yodha and Roja but they did not "come her way." "Having done films like Yodha, and Roja in the South, I wanted more like these movies to come my way here too, but they did not, and I found my life partner, so I decided to exit and have no regrets about that," she said.

About Madhoo's acting career

Madhoo, who made her acting comeback after a gap of 15-years, has worked in two of Mani Ratnam films. The actor mentioned about having the opportunity of working with the ace filmmaker. Madhoo says she still feels like a newcomer in the industry, who has a sense of insecurity throughout.