'Shaakuntalam': Makers Share An Update On 'post-production Work' Of Samantha Starrer Film

South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam which is based on a popular play by Kalidasa. Touted to be the most anticipated film of the year, Shaakuntalam will witness Samantha in a never seen avatar as she portrays the role of Shakuntala, who is the wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata.

Ever since the film was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the project. Although the shoot of the film was wrapped long ago, the makers did not share any updates on the project for a long time. However, they recently issued a statement on the film's status and revealed that its 'post-production work' is progressing at a 'brisk pace.'

Shaakuntalam makers issue statement on the film

After the makers of Shaakuntalam did not share any update on the project, several rumours about the film began surfacing online. However, clearing the air around all the speculations and rumours, Samantha starrer’s producer Neelima Guna posted an update on the film's status. The producer took to her Twitter handle and penned a lengthy note about the long-stranded project. In the note, Guna revealed that they want to give a 'good quality output' to the fans and hence, the film is taking time.

Neelima wrote, "This is to all the fans who've been tweeting asking for updates on Shakuntalam. The post-production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality product. Hence the time. At this crucial juncture, the team deserves your support and understanding, which I'm sure you will shower on us! We will put out more content and updates as and when we can. Thank you for your love."

Take a look:

More about Shaakuntalam

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and is distributed by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

